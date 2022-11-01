MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3870965SaveSaveAurora Borealis wall art, High Latitudes from the book William MacKenzie’s National Encyclopedia (1891), a colored illustration of the beautiful polar lights in the night sky.Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 909 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2650 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 8250 x 6246 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8250 x 6246 px | 300 dpi | 294.89 MBAvailable in shopSaveDownloadAurora Borealis wall art, High Latitudes from the book William MacKenzie’s National Encyclopedia (1891), a colored illustration of the beautiful polar lights in the night sky.More