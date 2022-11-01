rawpixel
Aurora Borealis wall art, High Latitudes from the book William MacKenzie’s National Encyclopedia (1891), a colored illustration of the beautiful polar lights in the night sky.

Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
