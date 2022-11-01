MossFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3871025SaveSaveClaude Monet poster, famous Spring Flowers still life (1864) painting. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFF Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6000 x 7500 px | 300 dpi TIFF 6000 x 7500 px | 300 dpi | 257.52 MB Available in shopSaveDownloadClaude Monet poster, famous Spring Flowers still life (1864) painting. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More