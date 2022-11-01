Porpla manaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3885132SaveSaveEnergy saving sticker vector illustration don’t forget to switch off text crumpled paper textureMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 12.15 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 2813 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontSaveDownloadEnergy saving sticker vector illustration don’t forget to switch off text crumpled paper textureMore