Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3897156SaveSavePaul Gauguin's Spirit of the Dead Watching (1892) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 941 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2745 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4508 x 3536 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4508 x 3536 px | 300 dpi | 91.25 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadPaul Gauguin's Spirit of the Dead Watching (1892) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More