tonPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3903362SaveSaveGold cloud pattern seamless background, Chinese oriental illustration vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.54 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadGold cloud pattern seamless background, Chinese oriental illustration vectorMore