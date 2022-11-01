MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3906168SaveSaveOctopus wall art, vintage Papagallo no.15 la Piovra Russa Anno VI painting, remixed from the artwork of Augusto GrossiMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7500 x 6000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7500 x 6000 px | 300 dpi | 257.53 MBAvailable in shopSaveDownloadOctopus wall art, vintage Papagallo no.15 la Piovra Russa Anno VI painting, remixed from the artwork of Augusto GrossiMore