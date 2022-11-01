KappyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3910872SaveSaveButterfly logo template, beauty business, black creative flat graphic vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.7 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllSaveDownloadButterfly logo template, beauty business, black creative flat graphic vector setMore