KappyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3911058SaveSaveGrace’s Secret butterfly logo template, salon business, creative design psd with sloganMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.85 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontSaveDownloadGrace’s Secret butterfly logo template, salon business, creative design psd with sloganMore