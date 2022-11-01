BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3915800SaveSaveQuote blog banner template, editable inspirational message, bloom with grace vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.4 MBFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Scope One by Dalton MaagDownload Scope One fontSaveDownloadQuote blog banner template, editable inspirational message, bloom with grace vectorMore