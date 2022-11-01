mookFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3915976SaveSaveSale Facebook cover template, editable design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 26.7 MBFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 26.7 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSale Facebook cover template, editable design vectorMore