WanFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3930767SaveSaveAesthetic logo template business badge, natural branding design psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 51.88 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadAesthetic logo template business badge, natural branding design psdMore