The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933553SaveSaveVintage mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Zodiaque or La Plume, remix from the artwork of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1141 x 2027 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 1141 x 2027 px | 300 dpi | 13.28 MBSaveDownloadVintage mobile wallpaper, iPhone background, Zodiaque or La Plume, remix from the artwork of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore