Rijksmuseum (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933663SaveSaveVintage butterfly desktop wallpaper, Insects and Fruits by Jan van KesselMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi5K HD JPEG 5120 x 2880 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5741 x 3229 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Event Cover TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD TIFF 3840 x 2160 px | 300 dpi5K HD TIFF 5120 x 2880 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 5741 x 3229 px | 300 dpi | 106.1 MBSaveDownloadVintage butterfly desktop wallpaper, Insects and Fruits by Jan van KesselMore