The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3933732SaveSaveWilliam Morris iPhone wallpaper, Holland Park Carpet pattern mobile backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1736 x 3087 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 1736 x 3087 px | 300 dpi | 30.71 MBSaveDownloadWilliam Morris iPhone wallpaper, Holland Park Carpet pattern mobile backgroundMore