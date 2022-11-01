KappyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3935914SaveSaveTechnology logo, modern business branding for digital company and startup psd setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 155.55 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Orbitron by Matt McInerneyDownload Orbitron fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontTeko by Indian Type FoundryDownload Teko fontDownload AllSaveDownloadTechnology logo, modern business branding for digital company and startup psd setMore