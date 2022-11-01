BusbusFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3937117SaveSaveAudiovisual business logo template, branding design vector, sound textMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Kanit by Cadson DemakDownload Kanit fontSaveDownloadAudiovisual business logo template, branding design vector, sound textMore