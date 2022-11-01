mookPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3940129SaveSaveGirl power instagram story template, editable social media story and background wallpaper psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 25.57 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadGirl power instagram story template, editable social media story and background wallpaper psdMore