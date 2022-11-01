mookPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3940137SaveSaveStrong is beautiful editable template social media story psd with retro woman character, woman empowerment conceptMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.36 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.36 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.36 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadStrong is beautiful editable template social media story psd with retro woman character, woman empowerment conceptMore