mookPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3940139SaveSaveThe future is female template editable social media story psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.2 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.2 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.2 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadThe future is female template editable social media story psdMore