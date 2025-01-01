Edit ImageCropSasi6SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese calendar wallpaperchickenvintageapril 2022japanese art calendarroosterohara kosoncalendar templateRooster 2022 April calendar template, editable phone wallpaper vector. Remix from vintage artwork by Ohara KosonMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGInstagram Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiFacebook Story 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiPinterest Pin 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiMobile Wallpaper 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppiLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2812 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet