Edit ImageCropBaifern4SaveSaveEdit Imagemusicborder background musicaesthetic backgrounds musicinstrument vectorjazz music backgroundaesthetic background jazzretro musicjazzColorful aesthetic background, musical instrument border in retro design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet