Edit ImageCropTang3SaveSaveEdit Imagelacewedding invitationlace flowerwedding invitation cardweddingwedding invitation patternpink lacelace framesFloral lace frame background, beige crochet design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet