Edit ImageCropWan68SaveSaveEdit Imagebrown aestheticline artwall artline2022 calendarvector2022minimal artFeminine 2022 monthly calendar template, aesthetic design vector setMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.VectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar