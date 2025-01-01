Edit Template2SaveSaveEdit Templatesneakersshoeslabels for textshoes logoicon cosmeticsshoe iconlogo minimalaccessoryShoe shop logo, streetwear fashion branding template design, black and white vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Anton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontAsap by Omnibus-TypeDownload Asap fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet