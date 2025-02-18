Edit ImageCrop65SaveSaveEdit Imagechristmaschristmas wallpaperchristmas wallpaper iphonecute wallpaperwallpaperiphone wallpaper cuteiphone wallpaperchristmas treeChristmas phone wallpaper, cute doodle pattern in black and white vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2813 x 5001 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet