Edit Templatemook2SaveSaveEdit TemplatearrowcartooncloudcuteangelinstagrambowcelebrationYou are loved template, Valentine’s celebration post for Instagram psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGInstagram Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Linden Hill by Barry SchwartzDownload Linden Hill fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet