Edit TemplateBusbus25SaveSaveEdit Templatechristmasmerry christmasxmas treechristmas vectorwinterchristmas tree vectorchristmas doodlevector templatesChristmas greetings Instagram post template, cute festive pastel doodle vector setMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontLove Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontOleo Script by soytutype fontsDownload Oleo Script fontComfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet