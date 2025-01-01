Edit ImageCropNunnySaveSaveEdit Imagefood frameline paper backgroundcute framefood notecute notecooking backgroundlined paperscooking framePaper note frame background, cute line art illustration, simple design vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSizesSet