Edit ImageCropNing1SaveSaveEdit Imagetext effecttech logoletterpresslogo business bluetext effect editablelogo templateeffecthigh tech design elementModern business logo, letterpress effect for tech companies, high quality template psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Chivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Chivo fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar