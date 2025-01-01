Edit Template7SaveSaveEdit Templatespirit manmind body heartemotional connectionmental health quotesmeditationart of human bodyhuman heartpsychedelicSoul & spirit poster template, editable design for mental health awareness vectorMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGA2Vectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 848 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3508 x 4962 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet