Edit Mockupploypalyn46SaveSaveEdit Mockupmockup shampoo bottlehotel mockup psdcosmetic mockupshampoo mockuphotel mockupshampoo bottleskincare product mockuphotel branding mockupLabel mockup psd, pump bottle, skincare product designMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGPSD 3313 x 3313 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3313 x 3313 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet