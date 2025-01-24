Edit ImageCropNing31SaveSaveEdit Imagelogo mockupmockup psdmockuptext effectrose gold logo mockupgold mockuplogologo templateRose gold logo effect, metallic jewelry shop in 3D aesthetic design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar