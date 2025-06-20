Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagebirdgeorge edwardsthrushvintagelithographbirds public domainlittle birdanimal printThe little Thrush from North America (1757) print in high resolution by George Edwards. Original from The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2460 x 3075 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2460 x 3075 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar