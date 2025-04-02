Edit ImageCrop25SaveSaveEdit Imageprosper lafayelionflagillustrationstar antiqueantique bluepublic domain artblue printProsper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail civil: armoiries (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1013 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2506 x 2968 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2506 x 2968 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar