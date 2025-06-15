Edit TemplateWan12SaveSaveEdit Templatechristmasmerry christmaschristmas cardcardpink christmasvector christmasseasons greetingschristmas watercolorWinter Instagram post template, holiday greeting for social media vector setMorePremium imageInfoVectorJPEGEPSVectors can scale to any size. Low Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSet