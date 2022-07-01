https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4020328Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsGray seamless pattern background, tartan plaid, traditional design psdMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 145.44 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free