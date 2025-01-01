https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021132Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsEnokitake mushroom. Flammulina velutipes grows in clusters on deciduous logs and dead trees including elm, aspen, poplar, and willow. It is widespread on hardwoods and grows on stumps, dead trees, buried wood, on roots, and in wounds of living trees. It is commonly found in moist areas and near rivers. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2500 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1425 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3970 x 2829 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now