Flammulina velutipes. This small to medium sized saprobic fungus fruits in dense clusters during winter on both exotic and indigenous fallen or standing wood. Has a sticky pale yellow to rosy-orange brown cap darker in the centae; with a distinctively velvety stem that darkens from the base upward; without a ring and having attached, close gills. Original public domain image from Flickr