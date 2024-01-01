rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021209
Mallards are the ducks that gather en masse whenever bread is thrown out at an urban pond. Drakes are about 10% larger than…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mallards are the ducks that gather en masse whenever bread is thrown out at an urban pond. Drakes are about 10% larger than females. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Mallards are the ducks that gather en masse whenever bread is thrown out at an urban pond. Drakes are about 10% larger than females. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License