Wheat fields. A large portion of milling wheat used in New Zealand mills, particularly in the North Island, is imported from…
Wheat fields. A large portion of milling wheat used in New Zealand mills, particularly in the North Island, is imported from Australia. New cultivars bred specifically for the New Zealand environment compete favourably in terms of their quality, yield and reliable delivery, increasing the amount of domestic grain produced and reducing reliance on overseas markets. Original public domain image from Flickr

