Scallops have up to 100 eyes around the edge of their mantles. These respond to light and dark allowing them to detect changing patterns of light and motion and thus moving objects. Scallops feed on plankton using a filter mechanism and are themselves predated upon by starfish, crabs, lobsters and fish. Original public domain image from Flickr

