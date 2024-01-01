rawpixel
Velvet Fern. (Lastreopsis velutina) Velvet Fern [Lastreopsis velutina ]A most beautiful New Zealand fern with soft lacy fronds to 50cm tall and covered with silky brown hairs. Easily grown in a moist shady position. Suitable for pots. Mulch well. Original public domain image from Flickr

