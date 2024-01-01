rawpixel
Port Lyttleton. Container cranes consist of a supporting framework that can traverse the length of a quay or yard on a rail…
Port Lyttleton. Container cranes consist of a supporting framework that can traverse the length of a quay or yard on a rail track. Instead of a hook, they are equipped with a specialized handling tool called a spreader. The spreader can be lowered on top of a container and locks onto the container's four locking points ("corner castings") using a twistlock mechanism. Cranes normally transport a single container at once, but some newer cranes have the capability to pick up two to four 20-foot containers at once. Original public domain image from Flickr

