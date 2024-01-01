https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021259Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsThe White Margined Unicornfish (Naso annulatus) is an unusual looking fish species that belongs to the ‘Surgeonfishes’ family Acanthuridae which also includes ‘Unicornfishes’ and ‘Tangs’. This species can be found living in the warm tropical waters of the Indo-Pacific where it can generally be seen in large schools along coral reefs generally in depths greater than 25 metres. The body is silver-blue in colour whilst the horn on the front of the head does not develop until the fish is approximately 20cm in size. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreThe White Margined Unicornfish (Naso annulatus) is an unusual looking fish species that belongs to the ‘Surgeonfishes’ family Acanthuridae which also includes ‘Unicornfishes’ and ‘Tangs’. This species can be found living in the warm tropical waters of the Indo-Pacific where it can generally be seen in large schools along coral reefs generally in depths greater than 25 metres. The body is silver-blue in colour whilst the horn on the front of the head does not develop until the fish is approximately 20cm in size. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 1595 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now