Barnyard hen. Through generations of genetic selection, specialized breeds have been developed for meat (broilers) and eggs (layer). There are also dual-purpose breeds that are reasonably good in both meat and egg production, but not as good as the specialized breeds. There are also breeds develop strictly for exhibition. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License