https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021268Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsTulips originated in Turkey getting their name from the Turkish word "tulbend" which means turban. Tulips were thought to look like the turbans. (Hats that were worn in Turkey at that time.) I have always mistakenly associated the origin of Tulips with Holland. Tulips were introduced to Holland from Persia. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreTulips originated in Turkey getting their name from the Turkish word "tulbend" which means turban. Tulips were thought to look like the turbans. (Hats that were worn in Turkey at that time.) I have always mistakenly associated the origin of Tulips with Holland. Tulips were introduced to Holland from Persia. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2343 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3872 x 2592 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now