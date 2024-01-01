rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021339
Peacock portrait. The term "peacock" is commonly used to refer to birds of both sexes. Technically, only males are peacocks.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Peacock portrait. The term "peacock" is commonly used to refer to birds of both sexes. Technically, only males are peacocks. Females are peahens, and together, they are called peafowl. Original public domain image from Flickr

More

Peacock portrait. The term "peacock" is commonly used to refer to birds of both sexes. Technically, only males are peacocks. Females are peahens, and together, they are called peafowl. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License