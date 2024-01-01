Make it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021355Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMaori carving design is predominantly made up of human figures. Next in importance is the manaia which seems (to the writer) to be also a human figure in most cases. The spiral is another important element. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreMaori carving design is predominantly made up of human figures. Next in importance is the manaia which seems (to the writer) to be also a human figure in most cases. The spiral is another important element. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 973 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1955 x 2411 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now