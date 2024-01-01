rawpixel
Calgary By Night. Calgary, a cosmopolitan Alberta city with numerous skyscrapers, owes its rapid growth to its status as the centre of Canada&rsquo;s oil industry. However, it&rsquo;s still steeped in the western culture that earned it the nickname &ldquo;Cowtown,&rdquo; evident in the Calgary Stampede, its massive July rodeo and festival that grew out of the farming exhibitions once presented here. Original public domain image from Flickr
