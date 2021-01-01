https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4021507Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTorn paper, vintage sticker with design space psdMorePremiumID : 4021507View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4453 x 2863 px | 300 dpi | 176.14 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 772 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2250 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4453 x 2863 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Torn paper, vintage sticker with design space psdMore